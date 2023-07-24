comScore
ICC World Cup 2023 promo: Babar Azam's absence irks Pakistani players; Shoaib Akhtar says ‘time to grow up’

 1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Last week, International Cricket Council (ICC) released the promo of the ICC World Cup 2023 which featured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and some of the most memorable moments from the history of the ICC World Cup

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was not happy with the ICC World Cup promo

The much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023 is inching closer and the excitement of fans around the biggest cricket tournament is also rising with time. Last week, International Cricket Council (ICC) released the promo of the ICC World Cup 2023 which featured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and some of the most memorable moments from the history of the ICC World Cup. But, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was not happy with the promo as it didn't feature current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

"Whoever thought that World Cup promo will be complete without Pakistan & Babar Azam's significant presence, has presented himself as a joke. Come on guys, time to grow up a bit," Shoaib Akhtar said in a tweet.

The promo which which was released on 20 July include moments from previous ICC World Cup and showcases the excitement of fans around the tournament. The video included Pakistani players like Shaheen Afridi and Wahab Riaz, but not current skipper Babar Azam.

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and the MS Dhoni moment from the last ball of the 2011 World Cup were also included in the video. Notably, the young Shubman Gill who is expected to play his first ICC World Cup also managed to get a place in the video owing to his recent climb in the world of cricket.

India vs Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium

India vs Pakistan contest in the ICC World Cup 2023 will remain one of the most high-voltage matches. The contention over the Pakistan team traveling to India for the World Cup seems to be ended as they signed the agreement but the opposing voices are still there in the administration.

The two teams will first clash on 2 September for the Asia Cup 2023 at Kandy in Sri Lanka. Pakistan will host 4 matches of the Asia Cup 2023 and Sri Lanka will host the rest 9 matches including the Asia Cup 2023 Final at Colombo on 17 September.

Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
