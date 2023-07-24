ICC World Cup 2023 promo: Babar Azam's absence irks Pakistani players; Shoaib Akhtar says ‘time to grow up’1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST
The much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023 is inching closer and the excitement of fans around the biggest cricket tournament is also rising with time. Last week, International Cricket Council (ICC) released the promo of the ICC World Cup 2023 which featured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and some of the most memorable moments from the history of the ICC World Cup. But, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was not happy with the promo as it didn't feature current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.
India vs Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium
India vs Pakistan contest in the ICC World Cup 2023 will remain one of the most high-voltage matches. The contention over the Pakistan team traveling to India for the World Cup seems to be ended as they signed the agreement but the opposing voices are still there in the administration.
The two teams will first clash on 2 September for the Asia Cup 2023 at Kandy in Sri Lanka. Pakistan will host 4 matches of the Asia Cup 2023 and Sri Lanka will host the rest 9 matches including the Asia Cup 2023 Final at Colombo on 17 September.