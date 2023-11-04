ICC World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 27-year-old WC record
Before turning 24, Sachin Tendulkar had registered two world cup centuries. Rachin Ravindra has broken the record by smashing three centuries in the ongoing world cup so far.
New Zealand's top order batter Rachin Ravindra, who has made his mark in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023, succeeded in breaking a 27-year-old record of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
