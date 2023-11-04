New Zealand's top order batter Rachin Ravindra, who has made his mark in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023, succeeded in breaking a 27-year-old record of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ravindra, 23, struck his third world cup hundred during the match against Pakistan on November 4. With this, he has broken the record of Tendulkar, who had the most centuries to his name before attaining the age of 24.

Before turning 24, Tendulkar had registered two world cup centuries. The knocks from the Master Blaster – of 127 and 137 – came against Kenya and Sri Lanka, respectively, in the 1996 World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kiwi batter, who considers Tendulkar as his “idol", has broken the record by smashing three world cup tons before crossing that age.

Ravindra scored a knock of 108 against Pakistan. The inning came off 94 balls, comprising of 15 fours and 1 six. New Zealand ended up posting a mammoth total of 401/6. At the time of publishing this report, Pakistan was 159/1 in 21 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A victory from here is essential for both the teams to move towards the semifinals spot.

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Virendra Sehwag took a dig at the Pakistani side after Ravindra scored his third world cup century during the match against the Babar Azam-led team.

“Sachin aur Rahul ko aadat rahi hai saalon se Pakistan ko takleef dene ki . Silsila zaari hai (Sachin and Rahul have the habit of troubling Pakistan for years and is continues till date). What an innings by Rachin," Sehwag posted on social media platform X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sehwag was referring to Ravindra's first name Rachin, which, according to the Kiwi batter, was given to him after the first names of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

