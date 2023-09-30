The much anticipated warm-up match, ahead of ICC World Cup 2023, between India and England at Guwahati was called off due to heavy rains on 30 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite Indian skipper Rohit Sharma winning the toss and deciding to bat, Indian batters could not even play a ball, as rains continued to pour in Guwahati and it was abandoned.

As per details, the rain started ten minutes before the scheduled start of play, they turned into thunderstorms and didn't relent. The authorities had stated that the cut-off time for the match to start was 7:30 pm and kept 90 minutes extra to clear things up, but the rains had some other plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The main tournament will begin on 5 October when current world champions England -- led by Jos Buttler -- will face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 2 pm onwards.

Neighboring Pakistan will face the Netherlands on 6 October at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from 2 pm onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India on the other hand, will begin its World Cup journey when they face 5-time World Cup champions Australia on 8 October at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 2 pm onwards.

India's next match is against Afghanistan on 11 October and the blockbuster match against arch-rivals Pakistan is scheduled for 14 October in Ahmedabad.

The ICC World Cup 2023 tournament will begin on 5 October and conclude on 19 November. Meanwhile, on 29 September, the International Cricket Council (ICC), on September 29, announced a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming ODI World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden will mark their presence in the panel.

The panel will be rounded off with some of the leading broadcasters in the world, including Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard and Ian Ward.

