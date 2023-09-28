ICC World Cup 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin replaces Axar Patel in India's final squad
ICC World Cup 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin replaced injured Axar Patel as India announced its final squad for the World Cup on Thursday. The chances of Ravichandran Ashwin in the World Cup squad increased as he performed exceptionally well in the India-Australia series. Axar Patel was injured during the Asia Cup 2023 and then missed the India's series against Australia.