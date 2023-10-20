ICC World Cup 2023: Team India is in terrific form this World Cup season and is amongst the top contenders for the trophy. Virat Kohli's magnificent century ensured that India got its fourth consecutive victory as the Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets. KL Rahul, who is known for his responsible innings came on the crease and ensured that Virat Kohli gets his 100 along with India's victory. But, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revealed a shocking back story that could have changed the series of events.

Team India's all-rounder Shardul Thakur is not getting many chances to show his class in the ICC World Cup 2023. As India reached a comfortable position against Bangladesh, skipper Rohit Sharma thought let's give Shardul Thakur a chance to display his potential and after Shreyas Iyer's wicket, he wanted Shardul Thakur to go.

But, as Rohit Sharma asked Shardul Thakur to pad up, Shreyas Iyer got dismissed and now they have to send KL Rahul as Shardul Thakur needed some time to prepare himself. Rohit Sharma admitted that people want to see more of Shardul Thakur and he is a big match player.

“I had to change that decision because (Shreyas) got out on that same ball. I had told Shardul that you are going in next but then he got out on that exact delivery so by the time he came downstairs (it would have been too late)," Rohit told his opening partner Shubman Gill in a video on BCCI's official website. “I know, the fans want to watch Shardul bat. It'll come. Bade match ka player hai yaar wo (He is a big match player").

Shardul-Ashwin dilemma

Since the inclusion of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the ICC World Cup squad, Shardul Thakur's fate has rested on the pitch conditions. Ravichandran Ashwin's fans are quite emotional about the spinner and whenever he is dropped from the playing XI, they jump on to criticize his replacement, who happens to be Shardul Thakur from the last few matches.

But again as Team India coach Rahul Dravid said, this all are positive headache for India as all players are displaying good form. So, this is the confusion the Indian team is comfortable with like the skipper said, Shardul Thakur is a big match player.

