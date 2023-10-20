ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma backs Shardul Thakur amid criticism for his inclusion, calls him ‘bade match ka player’
ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma admitted that people want to see more of Shardul Thakur and he is a big match player
ICC World Cup 2023: Team India is in terrific form this World Cup season and is amongst the top contenders for the trophy. Virat Kohli's magnificent century ensured that India got its fourth consecutive victory as the Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets. KL Rahul, who is known for his responsible innings came on the crease and ensured that Virat Kohli gets his 100 along with India's victory. But, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revealed a shocking back story that could have changed the series of events.