However, after the match Rohit implied that he isn't focusing on individual accolades and keeping his mind on the World Cup.

“Was a good pitch to bat. Backing myself to play my natural game. Knew the wicket would get easier once I'd get my eye in. It's something I've been working on for a while. Special to get a World Cup 100. Very happy about that. Don't want to think about records too much because I know there's a long way to go ahead and not to lose my focus and what's required."

“Just want to make it count on days like this. Some of my play is premeditated, can't just go out and play big shots. Sometimes, you go by instinct. It's a mixture of both. I know it's my responsibility to give the team a good start and put the team in a good position as much as possible. It's something I've done for a while and love. Looks good when it works out. It doesn't always come off but I want to back myself to keep trying and put pressure on the opposition," Rohit added.

India will square off against Pakistan at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

