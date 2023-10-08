ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer create unwanted records against Australia at Chennai
All the three Indian openers – Ishan Kishan, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer – became the first Indians to order to go for a duck in men's ODI.
Playing against the toughest rivals – Australia – at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai for their opening match in the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup, Indian batters on 8 October created unwanted records.
