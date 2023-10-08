Playing against the toughest rivals – Australia – at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai for their opening match in the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup, Indian batters on 8 October created unwanted records. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chasing a target of 200 runs, all three Indian openers – Ishan Kishan, skipper Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer – walked back to the pavilion for a golden duck.

Not only this, these three top batters made an unwanted record, becoming the first Indians to order to go for a duck in a men's ODI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, this is the seventh time in the history of the men's ODI World Cup, that both the openers walked back to the pavilion with a big zero on their scorecard.

Earlier in 2004, both Indian openers were dismissed for a duck in a men's ODI at the VB series against Zimbabwe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, on Sunday, Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc delivered a crucial blow to Ishan Kishan in the 4th fourth delivery of the first over, which resulted in Kishan's wicket.

In the second over, Josh Hazlewood hit Rohit Sharma in the leg and appealed for an LBW. Rohit tried to defend but the ball did too much, and he's been caught in front of off.

Following this, Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Hazlewood in the same over. He was caught by David Warner at short cover. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Vs Australia match highlights: Meanwhile, while chasing 200 runs against Australia, India lost three quick wickets – Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer – at golden ducks. Currently, both Virat Kohli and Kl Rahul secured their half-century. India have scored 116/3 in 28 overs.

With agency inputs.

