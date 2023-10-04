ICC World Cup 2023: India is set to play its first match in the ICC World Cup 2023 against Australia on 8 October. Being the host of this edition's World Cup, the Indian team is going through different level of pressure before the tournament, but Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is trying to be away from all the noises. During an interview with The Indian Express, Rohit Sharma mentioned former Team India players like Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh who had the ability to lead, 'missed out'.

On his assessment about India's chances of winning the ICC World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma said he can't answer the question and hopes that Team India remains in good space, which is a very crucial factor according to the Indian skipper.

"I don't have an answer for it (Will India win the World Cup). How can I say that now? All I can hope is that the team is in a good space. Everybody is fit and fine. That's all I can hope for. I cannot say beyond this. Space is such an important factor and it's a very key thing now," Rohit Sharma told TheIndianExpress.

Great players missed out on captaincy

While talking about his captaincy, Rohit Sharma mentioned great players who missed on the captaincy role like Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh. He said that he is very grateful for his role and glad that he got captaincy when he knew what was required.

"Obviously, you want to be at your peak for this, say when you are 26-27. But you cannot always get what you want. You are talking about the Indian captaincy and there have been stalwarts in the Indian team. Many more players deserved to be the captain of the team. I had to wait for my turn and that's absolutely fair enough. The guys before, Virat was before me, so was MS (Dhoni)," he said.

"Just look at the names that are missed out: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag … these are all stalwarts of Indian cricket. Not to forget Yuvraj Singh. He never captained India. Yuvraj has been such a match winner for India, he should have been the captain at some stage but he didn’t get it. That's life. I got it now and I am grateful for it. I would rather have it when I know how to captain a team, when I know what is required and all. Rather than when I don’t know the ABCD of captaincy. So in that respect, this is good," the Indian skipper added.

