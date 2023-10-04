ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma mentions Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh who ‘missed out’ on captaincy
ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma said great players like Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh had the ability to lead but didn't get their chance
ICC World Cup 2023: India is set to play its first match in the ICC World Cup 2023 against Australia on 8 October. Being the host of this edition's World Cup, the Indian team is going through different level of pressure before the tournament, but Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is trying to be away from all the noises. During an interview with The Indian Express, Rohit Sharma mentioned former Team India players like Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh who had the ability to lead, 'missed out'.