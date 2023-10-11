ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev's record with 100 against Afghanistan
ICC World Cup 2023: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma surpassed the records of legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev with a century against Afghanistan. With this 100, Rohit Sharma has completed 7 centuries in the ICC World Cup which puts him at the top of the list. Earlier, he was tied with Sachin Tendulkar with 6 centuries, but today he played a fiery innings against Afghanistan to smash a beautiful century.