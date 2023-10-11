ICC World Cup 2023: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma surpassed the records of legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev with a century against Afghanistan. With this 100, Rohit Sharma has completed 7 centuries in the ICC World Cup which puts him at the top of the list. Earlier, he was tied with Sachin Tendulkar with 6 centuries, but today he played a fiery innings against Afghanistan to smash a beautiful century. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Catch Ind vs Afg LIVE Score Updates Rohit Sharma also became the fastest Indian to smash a century in the ICC World Cup on just 63 balls, a record previously held by legend Kapil Dev, who smashed a World Cup century in 72 balls. Everyone in the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi stood on their feet to appreciate Rohit Sharma's big record.

In the list of most ICC World Cup 100s, Rohit Sharma now stands on top with 7 centuries. Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is on second with 6 centuries, and Sri Lanka's former skipper Kumar Sangakkara is in third with 5 centuries. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting is on fourth with 5 centuries and Australian opener David Warner is on 5th with 4 centuries in the ICC World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan India started very strongly against Afghanistan. Chasing a score of 273 runs, Indian openers- Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started with a 156-run partnership. Ishan Kishan was very close to his half-century when dangerous spinner Rashid Khan displayed the magic of his spin and dismissed Ishan Kishan (47).

Currently, two top Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma (109*) and Virat Kohli (7*) are continuing the chase. India is standing very strong against Afghanistan and will look to finish this early to secure a superior net run rate (NRR). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICC CWC 2023: Rohit, Kishan, Iyer create unwanted records against Australia Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India's bowling attack restricted Afghanistan to just 272 runs on the flat pitch of New Delhi. Jasprit Bumrah clinched 4 crucial wickets, while the birthday boy Hardik Pandya took out 2 Afghanistan batters. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur also clinched 1 wicket each.

