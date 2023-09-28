ICC World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi's journey to one of most feared pacers, ‘Wore cricket pads to bed'
ICC World Cup 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the most feared pacers with an ability to clinch wickets of some of the best batters of the world
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Team arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday and are set to play their World Cup warm up matches from tomorrow. The team is recovering from a tough phase after loosing Asia Cup 2023 and subsequently their top position in the World ODI ranking but the world knows about their resilience especially in bowling led by young Shaheen Shah Afridi. The 23-year-old pacer is known for his dangerous pace which dismissed some of the best batters of the world.