ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Team arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday and are set to play their World Cup warm up matches from tomorrow. The team is recovering from a tough phase after loosing Asia Cup 2023 and subsequently their top position in the World ODI ranking but the world knows about their resilience especially in bowling led by young Shaheen Shah Afridi. The 23-year-old pacer is known for his dangerous pace which dismissed some of the best batters of the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shaheen Afridi was born a family of seven brothers who has extreme passion for cricket. Speaking on Shaheen Afridi's passion for the game his brother Riaz mentioned that he used to sleep in batting pads. “I used to come home after training and he would take my pads and somehow wear them to bed," Riaz, who has played Test cricket for Pakistan told news agency AFP. "He would place the stumps next to his pillow and dream of playing," he added.

Also Read: Shaheen Shah Afridi shares ‘family’ photo after reported fight with captain Babar Azam Riaz added that the performance of Pakistan team used to really affect his mood and he would be very sad when Pakistan lost any match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

"His commitment to playing was matched only by his dedication to watching matches," Riaz said. "His mood would sour if Pakistan lost a match, and things would only return to normal when Pakistan won, or if he performed well himself on the field."

On his journey to become one of the most feared bowlers in cricket, Shaheen Afridi said, “In my early days, I used to throw the ball in school games instead of bowling it. Riaz bhai taught me to bowl properly, and encouraged me to bowl fast." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s heartfelt gesture for new father Jasprit Bumrah, ‘May Allah bless…’ Continuing his journey, he emerged as the top-performing bowler in the Under-15 championship, seizing 12 wickets and securing a position on the Pakistan Under-16 team for a tour to Australia in 2016. In the midst of these games, the ex-Australian captain, Steve Waugh, who had come to observe his son's performance, foretold that Shaheen Afridi would ascend to stardom in the future.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!