Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill discharged from hospital; can he play in IND vs PAK match?

ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill discharged from hospital; can he play in IND vs PAK match?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Cricketer Shubman Gill has been discharged from hospital after dengue treatment.

Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 24, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Shubman Gill has been discharged from the hospital after dengue treatment, the Hindustan Times reported. It was earlier reported by Cricbuzz that he had been admitted to a Chennai hospital.

He was still under the watchful care of the hospital's medical professionals under the observation of Dr. Rizwan Khan, the designated doctor appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to accompany the team, the publication added.

"Shubman Gill was on drip at the Chennai team hotel for the last couple of days. However his platelet count dropped to 70,000 and as it is a case with dengue patients, once the count is below 100,000, you are admitted to a medical facility as a precautionary measure. He was admitted for all mandatory tests on Sunday night when India played Australia but by Monday evening was released," a BCCI source earlier told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Can Shubman Gill play against Pakistan?

Even though he has been discharged, he remains doubtful for the Pakistan match on October 14 in the ICC World Cup 2023. If he misses the Pakistan match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, his next chance to play is against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Shubman Gill had enjoyed a spectacular form before coming to the ICC World Cup 2023 while experts had huge expectations from him. But, fate had other plans, it seems. Anyway, if he recovers well, India will look forward to using him as a star opener along with Rohit Sharma in the knockout matches. Indian fans are really hoping that India will reach that stage, play until the last match and lift the trophy. Gill can play a massive role if that has to happen.

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 10 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST
