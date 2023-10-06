Shubman Gill's health troubles have added to the Indian team's concerns ahead of their debut World Cup game against Australia; the batter is a questionable starter for Sunday's game. If Gill is unable to play, Ishan Kishan might be next in line to start.

According to reports, Gill, recently India's most effective ODI hitter, has a high temperature. It was earlier reported that he would be tested for dengue on October 6. The test results have come out positive, ANI reported citing sources.

"Shubhman has had high fever since landing in Chennai. His tests are being done. He will have tests on Friday and a call will be taken on his participation in opening game," a BCCI source privy to team developments earlier told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Physical recovery of dengue patients varies and it normally takes around 7-10 days to be up and match ready.

"Let's not jump the gun. If it's normal viral fever, he could play on antibiotics but it's completely the medical team's call," the source earlier told PTI.

In 20 ODIs in 2023, he has scored 1,230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of just above 105. He has scored 5 centuries and 5 fifties this year, with the best of 208.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 kicked off on October 5, with New Zealand thrashing defending champions England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad.

India vs Australia squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

(With agency inputs)

