ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa announces 15-member squad led by Temba Bavuma

Hours after the Indian Cricket team announced their squad for the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Cricket South Africa named their squad which will be led by regular ODI skipper Temba Bavuma.

Announcing the 15-member squad, CSA said eight out of the 15 players have earned their maiden World Cup call-ups including captain Bavuma.

Among the players, included in the squad is right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee, who made his international debut earlier this year.

In his two one-day international appearances to date, Coetzee has taken five wickets, including a three-wicket haul on his ODI debut.

The South Africa's World Cup comprises experienced batters such as Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Meanwhile, the pace attack will be spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada and includes the likes of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi. It also includes spinners, considering the tournament is taking place in India, and Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have been added.

The Protea Men's white-ball head coach, Rob Walter, reflected on the thinking behind the squad selection for the World Cup," he said, adding, "It's great having a mix of experienced players and players who will be competing in their first 50-over World Cup - you get that sort of exuberance of excitement to be doing something for the first time."

“Similar to the level of experience, we have endeavoured to curate a well-balanced group of players and skill, that will allow us to effectively adapt to the conditions in India. Under the leadership of Temba and the senior group, I have the utmost faith this squad will make South Africa proud," he said.