Sri Lanka won the World Cup in 1996, but the trophy has eluded South Africa, one of the favorites in every tournament in which they compete. They will clash on October 7 in Delhi.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka head-to-head records South Africa and Sri Lanka have played each other in 80 ODIs, with the Proteas winning 45 and Sri Lanka winning 33. In ICC World Cups, South Africa have a much stronger record as they have won four out of six matches played so far.

This will be the first encounter between these two at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The last time the South African team played here, they were bowled out at 99. In this venue, Sri Lanka have won only once in their five encounters.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka fantasy team Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Kusal Perera (WK), Dasun Shanaka (VC), Chamika Karunaratne, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Maheesh Theekshana and Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka pitch report The national capital features a good pitch for batters, with small boundaries that allow them to score higher. Furthermore, as the game goes on, the dry pitch can provide important help to spinners. The average first-innings score on this surface is 230. Teams batting second have an excellent track record at this venue, with a winning average of 60%.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka weather The forecast for Delhi is sunny with little chance of rain. According to AccuWeather, it will be a sunny day with a clear sky and around 45% humidity, making for suitable playing conditions.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Prediction As per Google’s win probability, there are 69% chance that South Africa will be victorious in this match. However, it will be unwise to underestimate Sri Lanka.

As per CricTracker, whoever bowls first, it will be a win for the Proteas. MyKhel also believes the same. We believe Sri Lanka will start the tournament with a win.

