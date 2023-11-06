ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews 'timed out' against Bangladesh, becomes first player
As per the commentators, this is the first time in International Men’s Cricket that a player has been timed out.
In the ongoing match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Sri Lankan player Angelo Mathews was given out by the umpires for walking late to the crease.
While another netizen Pravin Choudhari called ;SHAMEFUL Act by Shakib!'. He wrote, “SHAMEFUL Act by Shakib! Angelo Mathews was tightening the HELMET and the strip broke, So SHAKIB appealed for TIMED OUT. UMPIRE Erasmus confirmed the appeal with Shakib and eventually Matthews got OUT. Shakib should understand this wasn't intentional by Angelo! #BANvsSL #SLvsBAN"
Dunara K also wrote, “Angelo Mathews becomes the first cricketer in history to be given out on 'timed out'. Shakeeb refused to take his appeal back. Shame on Shakeeb Al Hasan. Against the spirit of the game?"
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.