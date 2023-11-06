In the ongoing match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Sri Lankan player Angelo Mathews was given out by the umpires for walking late to the crease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the commentators, this is the first time in International Men's Cricket that a player has been timed out.

The incident occurred when Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over and Angelo Mathews was coming on the crease as the next batter.

But not impressed with his helmet, Mathews took a little time and entered the crease. However, by that time, Shakib appealed for TIMED OUT, and umpire, after much discussion, announced be sent back to the pavilion.

Though this is one of the strangest and rarest dismissals in cricket, it is legal.

What ICC rule says: “After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out," Sportstar quoted the World Cup playing conditions.

Reactions: With the scene raising eyebrows and started a debate among the cricket fans, few took to Twitter and referred poor sportsmanship by Bangladesh.

One netizen Rizwan Ali took to X and wrote, "Only Shakib Al Hasan can think about going for such type of appeal in a 'gentleman's game.' #SLvBD #AngeloMathews"

While another netizen Pravin Choudhari called ;SHAMEFUL Act by Shakib!'. He wrote, “SHAMEFUL Act by Shakib! Angelo Mathews was tightening the HELMET and the strip broke, So SHAKIB appealed for TIMED OUT. UMPIRE Erasmus confirmed the appeal with Shakib and eventually Matthews got OUT. Shakib should understand this wasn't intentional by Angelo! #BANvsSL #SLvsBAN"

Dunara K also wrote, “Angelo Mathews becomes the first cricketer in history to be given out on 'timed out'. Shakeeb refused to take his appeal back. Shame on Shakeeb Al Hasan. Against the spirit of the game?"

