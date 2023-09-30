ICC has announced a star-studded commentary panel for the ODI World Cup, including Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Ricky Ponting and more.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on September 29, announced a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming ODI World Cup, which begins on October 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden will mark their presence in the panel.

The commentary box will also see the return of Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop, who were present in the memorable 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ICC World Cup warm-up matches: Check complete schedule; how to watch, live-streaming details More international icons and former captains including Waqar Younis, Shaun Pollock, Anjum Chopra and Michael Atherton will also be calling the action live from the commentary box.

They will be joined by former international stars like Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Dirk Nannes, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan and Russel Arnold.

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The panel will be rounded off with some of the leading broadcasters in the world, including Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard and Ian Ward.

The tournament will get underway with a match between New Zealand and England in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India will kick off their campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in World Cup squad sparks buzz; internet recalls 2011 feat The tournament will conclude with the final taking place in Ahmedabad on November 19.

ICC World Cup 2023 Commentary panel

Country Name Australia Ricky Ponting Shane Watson Lisa Sthalekar Aaron Finch Matthew Hayden Dirk Nannes Mark Howard Bangladesh Athar Ali Khan England Eoin Morgan Nasser Hussain Michael Atherton Mark Nicholas Ian Ward India Ravi Shastri Sunil Gavaskar Anjum Chopra Sanjay Manjrekar Dinesh Karthik Harsha Bhogle New Zealand Ian Smith Simon Doull Katey Martin Pakistan Ramiz Raja Waqar Younis South Africa Shaun Pollock Kass Naidoo Natalie Germanos Sri Lanka Russel Arnold West Indies Ian Bishop Samuel Badree Zimbabwe Mpumelelo Mbangwa

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!