Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ICC World Cup 2023: Star-studded commentary panel announced; check complete list - Shastri, Gavaskar, Ponting and more

ICC World Cup 2023: Star-studded commentary panel announced; check complete list - Shastri, Gavaskar, Ponting and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

ICC has announced a star-studded commentary panel for the ODI World Cup, including Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Ricky Ponting and more.

ICC World Cup 2023: The star-studded commentary panel includes Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Ricky Ponting and more.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on September 29, announced a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming ODI World Cup, which begins on October 5.

World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden will mark their presence in the panel.

The commentary box will also see the return of Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop, who were present in the memorable 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

Also Read: ICC World Cup warm-up matches: Check complete schedule; how to watch, live-streaming details

More international icons and former captains including Waqar Younis, Shaun Pollock, Anjum Chopra and Michael Atherton will also be calling the action live from the commentary box.

They will be joined by former international stars like Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Dirk Nannes, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan and Russel Arnold.

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

The panel will be rounded off with some of the leading broadcasters in the world, including Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard and Ian Ward.

The tournament will get underway with a match between New Zealand and England in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India will kick off their campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in World Cup squad sparks buzz; internet recalls 2011 feat

The tournament will conclude with the final taking place in Ahmedabad on November 19.

ICC World Cup 2023 Commentary panel

CountryName
Australia
Ricky Ponting
Shane Watson
Lisa Sthalekar
Aaron Finch
Matthew Hayden
Dirk Nannes
Mark Howard
BangladeshAthar Ali Khan
England
Eoin Morgan
Nasser Hussain
Michael Atherton
Mark Nicholas
Ian Ward
India
Ravi Shastri
Sunil Gavaskar
Anjum Chopra
Sanjay Manjrekar
Dinesh Karthik
Harsha Bhogle
New Zealand
Ian Smith
Simon Doull
Katey Martin
Pakistan
Ramiz Raja
Waqar Younis
South Africa
Shaun Pollock
Kass Naidoo
Natalie Germanos
Sri LankaRussel Arnold
West Indies
Ian Bishop
Samuel Badree
ZimbabweMpumelelo Mbangwa

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 08:39 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.