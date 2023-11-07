ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Very lucky’, says Glenn Maxwell after scoring 201 against Afghanistan; fans flabbergasted
At one stage, Australia were down at 91/7, staring at a likely huge defeat against Afghanistan. Maxwell then stitched a 200-run partnership with skipper Pat Cummins to turn the game around.
Glenn Maxwell, who was reeling under cramps, defied all odds to pull a victory out of nowhere for Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan on November 7. He remained unbeaten on a knock of 201 runs.