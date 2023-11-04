ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli as 6th bowler? Rahul Dravid puzzles fans with 'wrong-footed inswinger menace’ remark
Head coach Rahul Dravid, while acknowledging that the team has been stripped of a full-time sixth bowling option due to the injury of Hardik Pandya, said captain Rohit Sharma has a “wrong-footed inswinger menace” in the bowling line-up.
With the injury of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the Indian team is exploring their sixth balling option. Head coach Rahul Dravid puzzled the fans, as he made a cryptic remark apparently referring to Virat Kohli, while addressing the press.
