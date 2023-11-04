With the injury of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the Indian team is exploring their sixth balling option. Head coach Rahul Dravid puzzled the fans, as he made a cryptic remark apparently referring to Virat Kohli, while addressing the press. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dravid, while acknowledging that the team has been stripped of a full-time sixth bowling option due to the injury of Pandya, said captain Rohit Sharma has a “wrong-footed inswinger menace" in the bowling line-up.

"We don't have the option to have a sixth proper bowler but we have a wrong-footed inswinger menace whom we can go back for a few overs - he was close to doing in the last game with the crowd pushing him," Dravid said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The remarks are being linked to Kohli, who has a unique bowling option with the wrong foot coming in line with the arm ahead of the ball's release. The top batter has been seen practicing with the ball in the nets, and was also used for completing an over during the match against Bangladesh on October 19.

Notably, the Indians fans at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium chanted “Kohli ko bowling do (give the bowling to Kohli)" during the match against Sri Lanka on November 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Indian pacers dismantled the Sri Lankan batting line-up in 19.4 overs, preventing the possibility of a sixth bowler to be tested. The Lankans were bowled out on 55, with Mohammed Shami picking up 5 wickets for 18 runs.

Meanwhile, an official statement earlier this week confirmed that Pandya has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

"India's unbeaten start to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has received a massive hit with news that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has failed to recover from his ankle injury and will miss the remainder of the tournament," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement. Speedster Prasidh Krishna has been named as his replacement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

