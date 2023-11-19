Indian star batter Virat Kohli has been awarded with the "player of the tournament" title in the ICC World Cup 2023 for his exemplary performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohli scored a total of 765 runs in 11 innings, the highest-ever runs scored by a batter in a single edition of the World Cup. He averaged at 95.62, and ended up with a strike rate of 90.3.

The former Indian skipper also added 6 fifties to his name, including the 63-ball half-century he struck today in the tournament's final. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

This edition of the World Cup will also remain special for Kohli as the 35-year-old broke the record of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar by striking his 50th One-Day International (ODI) century. Earlier, Tendulkar held the record of most ODI centuries at 49. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite winning the player of the series award, Kohli appeared dejected as India fell short of winning the World Cup title.

In the high stake final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium today, Australia ended India's unbeaten streak in the tournament and scored a 6-wicket victory to lift the title. This marks the sixth time when Australia has won the ODI World Cup in cricket's history.

Winning the toss, Australian captain Pat Cummins chose to bat first, as it was anticipated that the pitch would suit the batters in the second half when the dew factor comes into the play.

The Aussie bowling attack outplayed the Indian batters, as the team was restricted to a low score of 240. KL Rahul was the top scorer, with 66 (107), followed by Kohli putting 54 (63) on the board. Mitchell Starc was the pick among the bowlers with figures of 3/55 in his 10 overs.

In response, Australia were down at 47/3 in the powerplay, but a 192-run partnership between Travis Head (137) and Marnus Labuschagne (58) sealed the game in their favour. They chased down the target in 43 overs. Head was awarded as the player of the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.