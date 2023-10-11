ICC World Cup 2023: As Indian batters dominate Afghanistan bowling completely, cricket fans witnessed a heart warming moment after Indian star Virat Kohli shared a warm hug with Afghanistan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq during the match. The moment was interesting as few months back Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq engaged in a verbal spat during a Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The video is doing rounds on the internet with users appreciating the sportsmen spirit of Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq.

The cricket fans were waiting to see how this rivalry spanned out during the India vs Afghanistan match, but the way both players greeted each other touched the hearts of many fans. The fact the former India batter Gautam Gambhir was in the commentary box during this match made the faceoff more interesting. During that spat between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq, Gautam Gambhir also had a heated exchange with Virat Kohli while defending Naveen-ul-Haq.

How internet reacted to Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq's hug?

The users on social media were happy that both players decided to move ahead from the past and didn't let the rivalry come in the crucial ICC World Cup 2023 match. Some cricket lovers even pointed out how players like Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq make cricket more than a game.