ICC World Cup 2023: ‘We tried everything, but it wasn’t supposed to be’, says Rohit Sharma after WC loss
Chasing the target of 241 runs, Australia lost three early wickets, but Travis Head's 137 runs in 120 balls led Australia lift their sixth World Cup.
Pat Cummins-led Australia on 19 November created history as they defeated Rohit Sharma-led India by 6 wickets, with 42 balls remaining, at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
