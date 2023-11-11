ICC World Cup 2023: What may happen if India's semi-final match gets washed out!
If during the clash with New Zealand or Pakistan in the semis, the rains play a spoilsport, India will reach the final based on the points and a greater NRR. The same applies to South Africa vs Australia.
Sitting at the top of the ICC points table with 16 points and a net run rate of (+)2.456, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team became the first team to qualify for the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 semi-finals.
