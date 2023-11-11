comScore
ICC World Cup 2023: What may happen if India's semi-final match gets washed out!
ICC World Cup 2023: What may happen if India's semi-final match gets washed out!

 Written By Saurav Mukherjee

If during the clash with New Zealand or Pakistan in the semis, the rains play a spoilsport, India will reach the final based on the points and a greater NRR. The same applies to South Africa vs Australia.

India's Rohit Sharma with coach Rahul Dravid during practice in Bengaluru. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (REUTERS)Premium
Sitting at the top of the ICC points table with 16 points and a net run rate of (+)2.456, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team became the first team to qualify for the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 semi-finals.

The two other teams, that qualified for the semi-finals, are Pat Cummins-led Australia and Temba Bavuma-led South Africa. In 9 matches, the Proteas have 14 points and an NRR of (+)1.261, winning 7 and losing 2.

On the contrary, Australia gave 12 points in 8 matches and an NRR of (+)0.861, with 6 wins and 2 losses. They are playing with Bangladesh, which is already out of the semis race.

Both Australia and South Africa will face each other for the semi-finals, though the date and place is uncertain, considering the 4th team for the second semi-finals is yet to be decided.

India's opponent for Semi-final:

Even though Pakistan's hopes are still alive for the semi-final, more chances are there that New Zealand will qualify for the clash against India. Looking at the NRR difference, NZ have (+)0.743 NRR, played 9 matches, and have 10 points.

For Babar Azam's Pakistan, winning against England is vital and that they will have to gain a good NRR, which is (+)0.036. Not enough to qualify for sure.

Semi-Finals scenario:

If Pakistan wins the game on 11 November with a huge margin and qualify for the semis, they will face India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 16 November, else India will face New Zealand on 15 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

What if rains play a spoilsport?

As per rule, if the rains don't allow the minimum over to be bowled, the team that finishes higher on the points table in the tournament stage will proceed to the final.

If the rains play a spoilsport during the clash with New Zealand or Pakistan in the semis, India will reach the final based on the points and a greater NRR. The same applies to South Africa vs Australia.

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 03:37 PM IST
