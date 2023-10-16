Defending champions England faced a crushing 69-run defeat at the hands of Afghanistan's ODI team, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi. This shocking outcome unfolded at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on October 15 and has been termed Afghanistan's second World Cup win ever. The victory has propelled Afghanistan to sixth place in the points table, closely tailing England.

England's captain Jos Buttler admitted after the match that the team's performance had been lacking and needed serious upliftment. "It's not been the way we wanted to start the competition, but this is the situation we find ourselves in and we're going to have to play some of our best cricket moving forward," PTI quoted the English skipper as saying.

Afghanistan showcased an exemplary game, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz shining through with an 80-run inning. The finishing touch was provided by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who added a crucial 28 runs during the closing overs. The Afghan team crossed the century mark without losing a single wicket, a feat in stark contrast to England's shaky 91/4 at one stage.

When questioned about England's faltering performance, Buttler attributed it to a poor start. “We started poorly, first ball of the game I missed one and it sort of set the tone for that first 10 overs, we didn't hit the areas that we wanted to and credit to Gurbaz (80 runs) as he put us under a lot of pressure."

England's Bazball not working?

England's cricketing strategy, fondly termed 'Bazball' for its aggressive style, seemed to fall apart in this match. Buttler noted that while they aimed to be proactive and assertive, their execution was lacking. He also cited unanticipated pitch conditions and the absence of expected dew as factors that threw them off.

England's track record shows they perform well under pressure, a fact buttressed by their recent Ashes performance. "It's a position you find yourselves in, it's not the position you wanted to be in three games ago but the character is excellent as I've mentioned, there'll always be belief and we'll dust ourselves down and go again," Buttler concluded.

(With PTI inputs)

