ICC World Cup 2023: What’s wrong with England? Skipper Jos Buttler says, ‘We have to…’
Defending champions England suffered a shocking 69-run defeat against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2023.
Defending champions England faced a crushing 69-run defeat at the hands of Afghanistan's ODI team, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi. This shocking outcome unfolded at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on October 15 and has been termed Afghanistan's second World Cup win ever. The victory has propelled Afghanistan to sixth place in the points table, closely tailing England.