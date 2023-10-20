ICC World Cup 2023: Let's check what Virat Kohli said after What Virat Kohli said after hitting his 48th ODI century.

Who said what at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday, the 15th day of the 2023 tournament:

"I've had a few fifties in World Cups and haven't converted them so I just wanted to finish the game off this time around."

-- Virat Kohli after hitting his 48th ODI century in the seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

"The story was really big when it went viral and keeps coming back. That's okay with me, but it is not as romantic as it sounds. I am fine with being the fast bowling delivery guy."

-- Netherlands fast bowler Paul van Meekeren telling AFP of when he worked as an Uber Eats driver to make ends meet during the pandemic.

"Yeah, a couple of the boys let me know I was being dropped, so that was interesting!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-- Australia captain Pat Cummins laughs off former skipper Michael Clarke's confident prediction that he was to be dropped for the team's last game against Sri Lanka.

"I mean it's good, I won't lie. I think it just evens all the teams out really."

-- Cummins on the Netherlands defeating South Africa.

"Yes, we lost to India due to making mistakes but the stopped bus will now take two points from every stop. Losing to India wasn't the end of the world."

-- Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali

