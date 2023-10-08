Here’s all you need to know about where you can get tickets for India vs Pakistan league match ICC World Cup 2023 to he held on October 14, including the booking process and more

The craze of cricket in India is fascinating and if it is India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023, the fans go crazy. The ODI World Cup tournament started on October 5, 2023, with the opening match between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. The India vs Pakistan league match ICC World Cup 2023 to he held on October 14 in Ahmedabad {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the tickets for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 were sold out as soon as the window for the sale of tickets opened on August 25, but thousands of fans were left disappointed with the unavailability of tickets. Considering this huge demand of tickets, the ICC and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided to release some tickets in a phased manner.

BCCI set to release 14,000 tickets for India vs Pakistan league match on October 14, 2023. The Indian cricket board informed the fans on social media X (formerly known as Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to buy tickets for ICC ODI World Cup 2023? The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

A window will open with find matches with team.

Select India

Select the city/location of the match i.e. Ahmedabad

Make the payment and book the ticket OR

The ICC and BCCI have also collaborated with BookMyShow for the general sale of official tickets for ICC ODI World Cup 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visit the official page of BookMyShow. Or you can directly visit the official website of the ICC World Cup. Choose your preferred city where you would like to see a match. You can also choose your preferred team for booking a ticket

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Choose your preferred city

After choosing the preferred city, the matches being held in the city will reflect at the bottom of the page.

Now select the preferred match.

Similarly, once you have chosen your favourite team, you will be redirected to the page where you can filter the location and choose the city of your preference. Next, you will have to choose the match that you want to see.

Now, click on the Book option.

If you already have an account, then you will be redirected to the booking page

If you don’t have any account, then you will need to create an account for booking any ticket for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

After going to your accounts page, you will have to select the number of tickets you want and also you have option to choose the seat of your preference.

Now make the payment {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

