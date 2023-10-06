On October 5, the ICC World Cup 2023 began with New Zealand getting some sort of payback for how the previous one ended four years back. The spectacular 2019 final rematch had a drastically different outcome as the Kiwis dominated England by nine wickets, giving their championship defence an unsettling start.

The star of the match was 23-year-old Rachin Ravindra, who scored an unbeaten 123 off 96 balls. He had the support of Devon Conway (152* off 121 balls). Both Ravindra and Conway made their World Cup debut on October 5.

“Everyone says the first one (century) is pretty special," AP quoted Ravindra as saying. “It was cool to share that century and win with Devon, who is my good mate. He demonstrated his class throughout that knock. I have spent a lot of time playing with him over the past five or six years, and seeing how he has risen to one of the best batters in the world."

It was the first time two World Cup debutants scored hundreds in the same game. Conway and Ravindra each scored 19 fours and three sixes, for a total boundary count of 38 which was more than England's 27. Mark Wood was taken for 0-55 in his five-over stint, and none of the English bowlers were able to trouble the pair.

Batting first, England managed to score 282/9 in 50 overs. The Black Caps managed to chase it in just 36.2 overs, winning it by 9 wickets.

“We were completely outplayed," Buttler said. “It was a tough loss to take but we have a lot of experience in the dressing room. It is one loss at the start of a long tournament. So that’s something I would be encouraging everyone to remember."

Who is Rachin Ravindra?

Named after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, Rachin Ravindra was born to Indian parents in Wellington. Before relocating to New Zealand, his father, software architect Ravi Krishnamurthy, played club cricket in Bangalore, the city where he was born.

On October 5, Ravindra became just the fourth Kiwi player to record a century in his World Cup ODI debut against England in the tournament's opening game. With 82 balls, this was the quickest century by a New Zealand player in a World Cup. He also recorded the fourth-highest partnership in World Cup history with Devon Conway.

