ICC World Cup 2023: Who is Rachin Ravindra, the star of England vs New Zealand match?
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra scored an unbeaten century as they defeated England in the World Cup opener by 9 wickets.
On October 5, the ICC World Cup 2023 began with New Zealand getting some sort of payback for how the previous one ended four years back. The spectacular 2019 final rematch had a drastically different outcome as the Kiwis dominated England by nine wickets, giving their championship defence an unsettling start.