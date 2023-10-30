ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will face off in a crucial match on October 30. The winner of the mach will remain in contention to make it to the Top 4.
As Afghanistan and Sri Lanka face off on October 30 in Pune, the middle teams on the points table are in such a position that anything is possible. There are four teams with 4 points each, having the potential of reaching the Top 4.
