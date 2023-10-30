Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will face off in a crucial match on October 30. The winner of the mach will remain in contention to make it to the Top 4.

As Afghanistan and Sri Lanka face off on October 30 in Pune, the middle teams on the points table are in such a position that anything is possible. There are four teams with 4 points each, having the potential of reaching the Top 4.

Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have won 2 of their 5 matches so far. The Lions are in the fifth position with a much better net run rate (NRR) while the Afghans are in the seventh position. This match will decide which team will stay in contention to make it to the semi-finals.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head records These two teams have played 11 ODIs against each other so far. Sri Lanka have won 7 of those and Afghanistan 3. One match did not produce any results. The last time these two met was in September 2023, when Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 2 runs.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka fantasy team Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (VC, WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka pitch report This is the first time India are not playing when an ODI is being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India have played all 8 ODIs in this venue so far and won 5 of those. It is perfectly balanced in Pune when it comes to choosing to bat or bowl first. Four teams have won while batting first, and it's the same for those bowling first.

In Pune, batters often find themselves in favourable conditions. Although fast bowlers can relish a bit of seam and swing initially, meticulous line and length become crucial to capitalise on the pitch's pro-batting nature.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka weather In Pune, the temperature will go as high as 33 degrees. The humidity will be moderate at 63%. However, as per Weather.com, there is no chance of rain even though it is likely to get cloudy at times.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Prediction As per Google's win probability, there is a 61% chance that Sri Lanka will beat Afghanistan in this match.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, Sri Lanka will secure their third win of the tournament. MyKhel, on the other hand, believes Afghanistan will emerge victorious even though Lanka have a “bigger pedigree". We are putting Hashmatullah Shahidi’s boys ahead of the Lions.

