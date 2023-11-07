Australia , after having lost their first two matches (against India and South Africa), came back strong and won the next five consecutive matches. They have a chance of winning the coming two matches and finishing the group stage in the 2nd position on the points table ahead of South Africa (in case the Proteas lose their next).

Afghanistan are still in contention for the Top 4, which will be historic for them as the Asian team could be a part of the semi-finals for the first time. However, they have Australia now and South Africa next. It won’t be easy for them, but that’s how history is made - by moving ahead of champions.

Australia vs Afghanistan head-to-head records

These two teams have played 3 ODIs against each other so far. All the matches went in favour of the Aussies. The last time these two faced off was in June 2019 (World Cup), when Australia won by 7 wickets.

Australia have played against Afghanistan in 2 matches in World Cups so far and won both. In 2015, Australia beat Afghanistan by 275 runs. The Afghans know that they have a completely-different squad now and are quite capable of giving Australia a run for their money.

Australia vs Afghanistan fantasy team

David Warner, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mitchell Marsh, Rahmat Shah, Glenn Maxwell (VC), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Josh Inglis (WK).

Australia vs Afghanistan pitch report

Wankhede favours both pacers and spinners. Bowlers who can swing the ball in the early phases can be successful. Spinners are more effective as the match progresses. Batters can score heavily if they show patience.

India played against Sri Lanka in this venue on November 2. After putting up a massive score of 357/8, the Men in Blue bowled Lanka out for 55. Mohammed Shami was the top bowler with 5/18 while Mohammed Siraj got 3/16.

Australia vs Afghanistan weather

In Mumbai, the temperature will go as high as 35 degrees when the match starts. It will cool down to 29 degrees during the late evening. The humidity will be low at 44%. There is little chance of rain, as per Weather.com.

Australia vs Afghanistan prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is an 84% chance that Australia will beat Afghanistan in this match.

View Full Image Australia vs Afghanistan: Win probability (Google)

As per CricTracker, the team batting first will win. MyKhel, however, tilts in favour of Australia. We believe that Afghanistan won’t make it easy for Australia. We want to give an outside chance to the Afghans who have been impressive so far.

