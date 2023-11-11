Australia will take one Bangladesh in the next ICC World Cup 2023 match, which means different things for each team.

Australia and Bangladesh will face off in the ICC World Cup 2023 on November 11. It's a match that will not have much impact on the prospects of the tournament. But, it may have a role to play in the longer future.

Bangladesh, currently sticking to the 8th position on the points table, will not be qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan if they are not among the Top 8 in this tournament. They'd like to get 2 more points to finish the disappointing tournament, where they could win just 2 matches. Australia, on the other hand, would like to continue their winning momentum before facing South Africa in the semi-final.

Australia vs Bangladesh head-to-head records Australia and Bangladesh have played 21 ODIs so far. Australia have won 19 of those. One of those matches did not produce any results. When they faced off in June 2019 during the World Cup, Australia put up 381/5 in 50 overs. Bangladesh fought well and scored a heroic 333/8 in their 50.

In World Cups, these two teams have played against each other 4 times. While one of them did not produce any results, Australia won the remaining 3.

Australia vs Bangladesh fantasy team David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Litton Das (VC), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia vs Bangladesh pitch report Batters often find Pune's surface to their liking. Fast bowlers can exploit some early seam and swing, but they need to be accurate. The toss winners tend to choose to bowl first.

Eleven ODIs have been played so far at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune so far. Six of those matches were won by teams batting first. On November 8, the England-Netherlands match went in favour of the defending champions, who won by 160 runs.

Australia vs Bangladesh weather Pune will be hot, with the temperature going as high as 33 degrees when the match starts and gradually cool down later in the evening. With little (4%) chance of rain and a partly-cloudy sky, Pune will offer moderate humidity at 58%.

Australia vs Bangladesh prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is an 87% chance that Australia will beat Bangladesh in this match.

Australia vs Bangladesh prediction

We believe Australia will secure a thumping victory and finish the group stage by moving up to the 2nd position.

