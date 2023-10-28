Australia and New Zealand will face off on October 28 in Dharamshala. The match is expected to be highly engaging as both teams are in fine form.

The Australia vs New Zealand match is expected to be highly engaging as both teams are in fine form at the moment and have stationed themselves among the top 4 teams.

Australia vs New Zealand Live Score Updates Australia, after losing their first 2 matches against India (by 6 wickets) and South Africa (by 134 runs), roared back into form and won the next 3 matches. They won against Sri Lanka (by 5 wickets), Pakistan (by 62 runs) and the Netherlands (by 309 runs).

New Zealand's unbeaten track record in the tournament hit a roadblock as they faced India and lost by 4 wickets. Prior to that, they defeated England (by 9 wickets), the Netherlands (by 99 runs), Bangladesh (by 8 wickets) and Afghanistan (by 149 runs).

Australia vs New Zealand head-to-head records Australia and New Zealand have faced off 141 times. Australia won 95 times and the Kiwis 34 while 7 matches produced no results. The last time these two teams met each other (in September 2022), Australia won by 25 runs.

Australia vs New Zealand fantasy team Devon Conway, Will Young, David Warner, Steven Smith, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Pat Cummins (VC), Trent Boult and Adam Zampa.

Australia vs New Zealand pitch report The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala typically favours fast bowlers. In the India vs New Zealand match, Indian pacers claimed 7 out of 10 wickets, with Mohammed Shami taking 5 of those. For the Black Caps, the pacers took 4 out of 5 wickets.

Batters, however, may find it easier in the second innings. So, upon winning the toss, choosing to bowl first seems to be a wise decision.

Australia vs New Zealand weather In Dharamshala, the temperature will be around 18-20 degrees during the match, providing comfort for players. The humidity will be around a convenient level of 47%. It is likely to remain cloudy, but, as per Weather.com, there is little chance of rain.

Australia vs New Zealand: Prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 60% chance that Australia will beat New Zealand in this match.

Australia vs New Zealand win probability

CricTracker leans heavily on the Pat Cummins-led squad, no matter who bats first. As per MyKhel, Australia’s winning streak will be halted, and the Kiwis will win the match. New Zealand have looked solid in this tournament so far while the Aussies tend to be inconsistent. We believe the Black Caps will be victorious in today’s match.

