Australia and Pakistan will play their fourth match in the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 20.

Australia are riding high on their 5-wicket victory against Sri Lanka whereas Pakistan need to recover fast after their 7-wicket defeat against India. Pakistan are still enjoying their position in the top four with 4 points in 3 matches. Australia are at number 6 with 2 points from 3 matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Australia vs Pakistan head-to-head records Australia have played 107 ODIs so far with Pakistan and won 69 of those. Three matches had no results and one ended in a tie while Pakistan won 34 of those. In the last 3 ODIs played between these two teams, Pakistan won 2 and Australia 1.

Australia vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details Australia and Pakistan have clashed 10 times in World Cups so far. Australia won 6 (1975, 1987, 1999, 2003, 2015, 2019) of those and Pakistan 4 (1979, 1992, 1999, 2011). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Australia vs Pakistan fantasy team David Warner, Fakhar Zaman, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Pat Cummins, Shaheen Afridi (VC), Mitchell Starc and Hasan Ali.

Australia vs Pakistan pitch report At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, although bowlers of both pace and spin varieties can find some solace, the shorter boundaries add an element of challenge. Batters enjoy the Bengaluru pitch and score lots of runs. Captains who win the toss are likely to lean toward fielding first and chase whatever total is put against them.

Twenty-six ODIs have been played so far at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. There were 3 occasions when there were no results. Interestingly, teams batting first won it 12 times while teams defending a total won 11 times. This will be the first ODI to be played in this venue after January 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Australia vs Pakistan weather Bengaluru will see as high as 30 degrees during the daytime while the evening will get cooler over time, as per Weather.com. There is little chance of rain with the humidity going as high as 77%.

Australia vs Pakistan: Prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 62% chance that Australia will be victorious in this match.

Australia vs Pakistan win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, Australia will win the match. My Khel also puts Australia ahead of Babar Azam’s boys. Despite their disappointing defeat against India, we believe Pakistan are enjoying better form than the Australians, who are yet to find their rhythm. Australia will lose again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!