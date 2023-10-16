ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win Australia vs Sri Lanka match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
Australia and Sri Lanka will face off on October 16 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Australia are sitting right at the bottom of the points table with 2 losses in 2 matches and a net run rate (NRR) of -1.846. Now, when did something like that happen before? On the other hand, Sri Lanka are yet to secure any win in the tournament as well. They are at number 8 after losing two of their last two encounters.