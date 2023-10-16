Australia are sitting right at the bottom of the points table with 2 losses in 2 matches and a net run rate (NRR) of -1.846. Now, when did something like that happen before? On the other hand, Sri Lanka are yet to secure any win in the tournament as well. They are at number 8 after losing two of their last two encounters.

Australia vs Sri Lanka head-to-head records

Australia have played 103 ODIs so far against Sri Lanka and won 63 of those. The Lions have won just 36 of those while 4 of those produced no results. In World Cups, these two teams have faced off 11 times, and Australia have won 8 of those. Sri Lanka won only twice, both matches took place in 1996.

During the Sri Lankan civil war between the government and the Tamil Tigers, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) executed the Central Bank bombing, ranking it among their most lethal attacks. After that, Australia refused to travel to R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo due to safety concerns and forfeited the group match. Eventually, these two met in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Sri Lanka secured a convincing 7-wicket win and lifted the trophy.

Australia vs Sri Lanka fantasy team

David Warner, Pathum Nissanka (C), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Kusal Mendis (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Maheesh Theekshana (VC) and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia vs Sri Lanka pitch report

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has historically been known for being a playground for spinners and slower bowlers, often resulting in low-scoring contests. However, the fresh wickets prepared for the World Cup, crafted from black soil, displayed some vitality, at least in the initial innings of the Australia vs South Africa match. South African fast bowlers claimed 6 out of the 10 Australian wickets.

South Africa won the first match of ICC World Cup 2023 held in Lucknow by 134 runs, raising questions about the convenience of batting second. Prior to that, 4 ODIs were held in this stadium. Teams batting first and batting second won 2 each, leaving the options open for the captain who wins the toss.

Australia vs Sri Lanka weather

In Lucknow, the forecast suggests a hazy atmosphere with milder temperatures. AccuWeather indicates a mere 4% chance of daytime rain, which jumps to 65% after sundown. As for thunderstorms, the likelihood is just 1% during daylight hours, increasing to 19% when night falls.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 76% chance that Australia will be victorious in this match.

Australia vs Sri Lanka win probability (Google)

As per CricTracker, no matter which team bats first, Australia will win the match. MyKhel believes Australia will get their first points today. With captain Dasun Shanaka having been ruled out of the tournament, Sri Lanka seems to be struggling with a broken team. We predict Australia to win as they are desperate to prove their worth.

