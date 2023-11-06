ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on November 6 in New Delhi as the two Asian teams are set to recover their pride.
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who don’t technically have any chances of qualifying for the semi-finals, will face off in New Delhi while pollution in the national capital hits 'severe plus' levels. There are speculations that the match may get cancelled as a number of Bangladeshi players skipped the practice session whereas Sri Lankan players resorted to masks.