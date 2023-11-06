Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on November 6 in New Delhi as the two Asian teams are set to recover their pride.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who don’t technically have any chances of qualifying for the semi-finals, will face off in New Delhi while pollution in the national capital hits 'severe plus' levels. There are speculations that the match may get cancelled as a number of Bangladeshi players skipped the practice session whereas Sri Lankan players resorted to masks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sri Lanka are in the 7th position on the points table with 4 points from 7 matches. Bangladesh are in the 9th position with 2 points from 7 matches. While this match may not make any difference for these teams’ prospects in the ICC World Cup 2023, they will play for their pride to show that they are better than their recent performances.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head records These two teams have played 53 ODIs against each other so far. Sri Lanka have won 42 of those and Bangladesh 9. Two matches did not produce any results. Out of 4 World Cup matches between them, Sri Lanka won thrice while one of those did not produce any results. The last WC match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (in 2019) was cancelled. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka fantasy team Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Litton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (VC), Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana and Kasun Rajitha.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka pitch report The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi typically favours the batters, with the surface helping boundary scoring. As the game wears on, the pitch tends to dry, giving spinners the upper hand.

Also Read: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch So far, 30 ODIs have been played in this venue. Teams batting first won 15 times whereas teams batting second won 14 times. One match did not produce any results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka weather In Delhi, the temperature will go as high as 29 degrees when the match starts. It will cool down to 21 degrees during the late evening. The humidity will be high at 70%. There is little chance of rain, as per Weather.com.

Also Read: Will Delhi’s air quality force ICC cancel BAN vs SL match? Not the first time The biggest concern, however, is Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI). it has dropped to 'severe plus', prompting a number of players to stay away from practice sessions earlier.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 61% chance that Sri Lanka will beat Bangladesh in this match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Win probability

As per CricTracker, the team batting first will win. MyKhel, however, tilts in favour of Sri Lanka. We believe that the match is likely to be called off due to Delhi AQI conditions. However, if the situation improves and the match happens, Sri Lanka will emerge victorious.

