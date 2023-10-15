As defending champions England clash with Afghanistan, let's have a look at the win probabilities of today's ICC World Cup 2023 match in New Delhi.

Afghanistan are sitting right at the bottom of the points table with 2 losses in 2 matches and a net run rate (NRR) of -1.907. England are at number 5 despite winning only one of their last two encounters, thanks to their 137-run win against Bangladesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

England vs Afghanistan head-to-head records England have squared off against Afghanistan in a pair of ODIs, emerging victorious on both occasions. Both these high-stakes matches unfolded during World Cup tournaments. Their last clash happened in June 2019, where England dominated with a colossal score of 397/6, sealing the win by a margin of 150 runs. Back in the 2015 edition, England won via the DLS method by a 9-wicket margin.

England vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch? Check live-streaming details England vs Afghanistan fantasy team Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Rahmat Shah, Joe Root (C), Mohammad Nabi, Sam Curran, Rashid Khan (VC), Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Naveen-ul-Haq. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

England vs Afghanistan pitch report The Arun Jaitley Stadium was a haven for spinners and slower bowlers, particularly in the game's later stages. However, with the advent of new black-soil pitches, batters appear to be gaining the advantage.

England vs Afghanistan weather The likelihood of rain impacting the match stands at a mere 4%, making weather-related disruptions improbable. Yet, Delhi will be heating up, reaching temperatures up to 35 degrees and accompanied by a humidity level peaking at 63%.

England vs Afghanistan: Prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is an 87% chance that England will be victorious in this match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

England vs Afghanistan win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter which team bats first, England will win the match. MyKhel calls England “overwhelming favourites" to win this. We do not expect any surprises in this match. England will dominate and win.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!