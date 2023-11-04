comScore
ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win England vs Australia match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more

 Livemint

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to deliver a balanced game with a mix of black soil and a three-soil blend. Spinners and slower bowlers may have an edge over time.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England Practice - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 3, 2023 England's Jos Buttler during practice REUTERS/Andrew Boyers (REUTERS)Premium
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England Practice - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 3, 2023 England's Jos Buttler during practice REUTERS/Andrew Boyers (REUTERS)

Reigning champs England square off against old foes Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad from 2 pm today. Aussies are looking to make their way into the ICC ODI World Cup semi-finals and will aim to get their 5th win. Meanwhile, English players would like to play with a lot of freedom after being ruled out of the tournament.

Also Read| England vs Australia Live Score Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023

England vs Australia fantasy team:

David Warner, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins

England vs Australia Pitch report:

The Narendra Modi Stadium has 11 pitches. Five of those are made of black soil, have a higher bounce and make scoring easier. Five of those are made of a three-soil blend and one combines two types of soil. The red soil pitches dry rapidly, giving spinners and slower bowlers an edge over time. The mix of both soils is expected to deliver a balanced game.

Also Read| England vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details

England vs Australia weather:

In Ahmedabad, the temperature will go as high as 34 degrees when the match starts. It will get cooler as the evening approaches. There is no chance of rain while the humidity is expected to be 61%, as per Weather.com.

England vs Australia match prediction:

According to Google's win probability, there is a 59% chance that Australia will beat England in this match.

England vs Australia win probability
View Full Image
England vs Australia win probability

Meanwhile, CricTracker predicts that no matter who bats first, Australia are likely to secure their 5th win in the tournament. MyKhel also believes that the Kangaroos will get the crucial two points against old rivals.

Given the form of the current English team, the Aussies should get a comfortable victory despite missing two key players in Mithcell Marsh and Glen Maxwell.

Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 11:25 AM IST
