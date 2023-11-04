ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win England vs Australia match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to deliver a balanced game with a mix of black soil and a three-soil blend. Spinners and slower bowlers may have an edge over time.
Reigning champs England square off against old foes Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad from 2 pm today. Aussies are looking to make their way into the ICC ODI World Cup semi-finals and will aim to get their 5th win. Meanwhile, English players would like to play with a lot of freedom after being ruled out of the tournament.