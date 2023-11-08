comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 07 2023 15:58:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.75 0.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 580.8 1.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208 -0.1%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 383.1 -0.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,488.6 -0.37%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win England vs Netherlands match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
Back Back

ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win England vs Netherlands match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

England must win against the Dutch to keep their hopes alive for getting qualified in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pune: England's Ben Stokes during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Netherlands, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)Premium
Pune: England's Ben Stokes during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Netherlands, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Defending world champions England are sitting at the bottom of the points table with 2 points from 7 matches. Nothing has worked in favour of the team as they have to wait for another 4 years for World Cup redemption. However, there is another issue.

England are at the risk of losing out on the Champions Trophy 2025, to be held in Pakistan. The top 8 World Cup teams will advance to the tournament. Sri Lanka are ranked 8th, The Netherlands 9th and England 10th in this World Cup. If England win the next 2 matches, they may end up among the Top 8 and qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025. The Dutch, on the other hand, will have to win for the same reasons. 

England vs Netherlands head-to-head records

England have a 6-0 record against the Netherlands when it comes to ODI cricket matches. These two teams faced off last time in June 2022. England won by 8 wickets. These teams are yet to clash in a World Cup match.

England vs Netherlands fantasy team

Jonny Bairstow, Max O'Dowd, Joe Root, Colin Ackermann, Jos Buttler (C, WK), Scott Edwards (VC), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Logan van Beek, Adil Rashid and Paul van Meekeren.

England vs Netherlands pitch report

Pune's pitch typically benefits batters. While quick bowlers may enjoy some initial seam movement and swing, precision is crucial. Teams winning the toss usually prefer to field first.

Also Read: ENG vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details

Ten ODIs have been played so far at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune so far. Five of those matches were won by teams batting first. On November 1, the New Zealand-South Africa match went in favour of the Proteas, who won by 190 runs.

England vs Netherlands weather

In Delhi, the temperature will go as high as 31 degrees when the match starts. It will cool down to 24 degrees during the late evening. The humidity will be high at 76%.

What’s concerning is that up to 46% of rain is predicted, as per Weather.com. Showers are expected later in the evening, so it’s possible that the match will be affected by it.

England vs Netherlands prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is an 88% chance that England will beat the Dutch in this match.

England vs Netherlands: Win probability
View Full Image
England vs Netherlands: Win probability (Google)

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, England will win the match. MyKhel, too, tilts in favour of England even though the defending world champions have not delivered in this tournament. We believe that England will win this match and keep the chances alive for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 07:16 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App