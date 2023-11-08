England must win against the Dutch to keep their hopes alive for getting qualified in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Defending world champions England are sitting at the bottom of the points table with 2 points from 7 matches. Nothing has worked in favour of the team as they have to wait for another 4 years for World Cup redemption. However, there is another issue.

England are at the risk of losing out on the Champions Trophy 2025, to be held in Pakistan. The top 8 World Cup teams will advance to the tournament. Sri Lanka are ranked 8th, The Netherlands 9th and England 10th in this World Cup. If England win the next 2 matches, they may end up among the Top 8 and qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025. The Dutch, on the other hand, will have to win for the same reasons.

England vs Netherlands head-to-head records England have a 6-0 record against the Netherlands when it comes to ODI cricket matches. These two teams faced off last time in June 2022. England won by 8 wickets. These teams are yet to clash in a World Cup match.

England vs Netherlands fantasy team Jonny Bairstow, Max O'Dowd, Joe Root, Colin Ackermann, Jos Buttler (C, WK), Scott Edwards (VC), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Logan van Beek, Adil Rashid and Paul van Meekeren.

England vs Netherlands pitch report Pune's pitch typically benefits batters. While quick bowlers may enjoy some initial seam movement and swing, precision is crucial. Teams winning the toss usually prefer to field first.

Also Read: ENG vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details Ten ODIs have been played so far at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune so far. Five of those matches were won by teams batting first. On November 1, the New Zealand-South Africa match went in favour of the Proteas, who won by 190 runs.

England vs Netherlands weather In Delhi, the temperature will go as high as 31 degrees when the match starts. It will cool down to 24 degrees during the late evening. The humidity will be high at 76%.

What’s concerning is that up to 46% of rain is predicted, as per Weather.com. Showers are expected later in the evening, so it’s possible that the match will be affected by it.

England vs Netherlands prediction As per Google's win probability, there is an 88% chance that England will beat the Dutch in this match.

England vs Netherlands: Win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, England will win the match. MyKhel, too, tilts in favour of England even though the defending world champions have not delivered in this tournament. We believe that England will win this match and keep the chances alive for the Champions Trophy 2025.

