ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win England vs Pakistan match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
England vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan cricket team is theoretically in the race to the semi-final, but they need an implausible margin victory against England
England vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: The defending champions England will play their last match of this year's World Cup as they go against Pakistan on Friday at the Eden Gardens International Cricket Stadium, Kolkata. England would like to forget this tournament as soon as possible as they have been a complete disaster while defending the trophy. Pakistan cricket team is theoretically in the race to the semi-final, but they need an implausible margin of victory against England.