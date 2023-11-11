England vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: The defending champions England will play their last match of this year's World Cup as they go against Pakistan on Friday at the Eden Gardens International Cricket Stadium, Kolkata. England would like to forget this tournament as soon as possible as they have been a complete disaster while defending the trophy. Pakistan cricket team is theoretically in the race to the semi-final, but they need an implausible margin of victory against England. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to solidify their position in the top 4 and that dashed the hopes of Pakistan as the Babar Azam-led side will have to defeat England by 287 runs while batting first or 284 balls to spare while chasing a target. The figures look complexly impractical and that too against a strong side like England.

England vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: Head To Head Records In the One Day Internationals (ODI) format of the game, England and Pakistan faced each other in 91 matches and the Jos Buttler-led side dominated the game with 56 wins. But, when it comes to the ICC World Cup, the Pakistan cricket team has some edge with a 5-4 record against England. In their last World Cup match, Pakistan defeated England by 14 runs.

England vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: Fantasy Team Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan, Ben Stokes, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan (C), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique (VC), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Wasim

England vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: Pitch Report The England vs Pakistan match is scheduled at the pitch of Eden Gardens, Kolkata which is known to support batters with a flat surface. The match is expected to be a high-scoring thriller, but during the ending overs, the spinners can come into play as the pitch provides better turn to the spin bowling.

England vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: Weather Report There is a 1% chance of rains over the Eden Gardens during the match hours while the temperature is expected to range between 21 to 32 degrees Celsius. As per AccuWeather, the cloud cover will be 1% while humidity levels are expected to remain around 46% during the match.

The England vs Pakistan clash is expected to remain tight with odds tilting narrowly in the favor of England. But, as per CricTracker if England wins the toss and chooses to bowl first then they need to score more than 300 runs to think about winning the match while if Pakistan wins the toss and chooses to bowl, then they must restrict England within 220 runs.

We believe that defending champions England will look to finish ICC World Cup 2023 on a decent note and will defeat Pakistan.

