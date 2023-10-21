ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win England vs South Africa match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
England and South Africa will square off against each other at the Wankhede stadium after losing their last games against Afghanistan and Netherlands respectively.
Reigning world champions England take on South Africa in the fourth match of the ICC World Cup 2023. Both England and South Africa are coming off unprecedented defeats to Afghanistan and the Netherlands respectively and will be desperate to get back to winning ways.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message