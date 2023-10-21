Reigning world champions England take on South Africa in the fourth match of the ICC World Cup 2023. Both England and South Africa are coming off unprecedented defeats to Afghanistan and the Netherlands respectively and will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

England vs South Africa: Head-to-head records

England and South Africa have met on 66 occasions in the ODI format, with the Proteas holding the edge with 33 victories, while England have tasted victory in 33 of those encounters. 5 of the matches have ended in a draw and one has been a draw.

England vs South Africa: Fantasy team

Quinton de Kock (c), Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Rassie van der Dussen, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, David Miller (v/c), Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Adil Rashid, Marco Jansen

England vs South Africa: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch has yet to be used in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, with the first match scheduled for today. However, the Wankhede pitch is known to favour the batsmen and with power-hitters in both sides, Saturday's encounter is expected to be a high-scoring affair.

England vs South Africa: Mumbai weather report

Mumbai is likely to experience a hazy and very warm day with temperatures reaching 37 degrees Celsius, 54% humidity and wind speeds of 9 km/h, according to AccuWeather. However, the good news for cricket fans is that there is little to no chance of rain in Mumbai today.

England vs South Africa: Prediction

According to Google Win Probability, there is a 56% chance that England will emerge victorious in this crucial clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

According to CricTracker, no matter which team bats first, England will win this key clash. According to MyKhel, South Africa have a "slight advantage" over the world champions.

South Africa, with their highly explosive and in-form batting line-up, look more inclined to win the clash in Mumbai.

