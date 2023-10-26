ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win England vs Sri Lanka match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
England and Sri Lanka will face-off in a must-win match on October 26 in Bengaluru. A win in this match will be critical for their survival in this tournament.
Who’d have imagined that England, the defending world champions, would be stationed at the bottom of the points table after playing 4 matches in the ICC World Cup 2023. They have won only one of the matches they have played so far and are at number 8. Their only win in this tournament came against Bangladesh (by 137 runs). They lost to New Zealand (by 9 wickets), to Afghanistan (by 69 runs) and to South Africa (by 229 runs).