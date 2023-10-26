England and Sri Lanka will face-off in a must-win match on October 26 in Bengaluru. A win in this match will be critical for their survival in this tournament.

Who’d have imagined that England, the defending world champions, would be stationed at the bottom of the points table after playing 4 matches in the ICC World Cup 2023. They have won only one of the matches they have played so far and are at number 8. Their only win in this tournament came against Bangladesh (by 137 runs). They lost to New Zealand (by 9 wickets), to Afghanistan (by 69 runs) and to South Africa (by 229 runs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

England vs Sri Lanka: Catch Live updates Sri Lanka are also in a similar situation. They have also won only one of their 4 matches so far. They lost to South Africa (by 102 runs), to Pakistan (by 6 wickets) and to Australia (by 5 wickets). They won their previous match (against the Netherlands) by 5 wickets.

England vs Sri Lanka head-to-head records These two veterans of ODI cricket have played 78 matches with each other so far, and the record is quite balanced. England have 38 of those matches while Sri Lanka have won 36 matches. There were no results in 3 matches whereas one match ended in a tie. In the last decisive match between these two, England won by 8 wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ENG vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details Even the World Cup records between these two are pretty balanced. Out of their 11 World Cup matches against each other, England have won 6 and Sri Lanka 5. The last time England and Sri Lanka met in a World Cup match was in 2019. Thanks to Lasith Malinga’s 4/43 and Dhananjaya de Silva’s 3/32, Sri Lanka could defend 232 and won it by 20 runs.

England vs Sri Lanka fantasy team Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK and C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK and VC), Dhananjaya de Silva, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Chamika Karunaratne, David Willey and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

England vs Sri Lanka pitch report The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru generally favours spine bowlers and pace bowlers. However, batters often take advantage of the shorter boundaries and score lots of runs. Captains who win the toss tend to choose to field first and chase whatever total is put against them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

England vs Sri Lanka weather In Bengaluru, the forecast suggests no chance of rain and the temperature is predicted to be as high as 30 degrees, as per Weather.com. The humidity will go as high as 68%.

England vs Sri Lanka: Prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 74% chance that England will be victorious in this match.

As per CricTracker, the team batting first will win it, so the toss will be critical. MyKhel leans heavily in favour of England. We believe otherwise. Sri Lanka looked quite disciplined in their last match. If they continue to do so in this match, they will beat England. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!